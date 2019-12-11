Anonymous billionaire who bought Olivia Newton-John's Grease leather jacket returns it to her

Credit: Michelle Day

The anonymous billionaire who won the auction for Olivia Newton-John's iconic leather jacket from Grease had a plan when he placed the winning bid. The mysterious buyer, who is a physician and media tech entrepreneur, not only returned it to her, but also made a hefty donation to her cancer charity.

According to Julien's Auctions, the bidder, who is the self-professed "No. 1 fan" of the singer, donated the $243,000 he originally spent on the jacket to the Olivia Newton-John Cancer and Wellness Center in Melbourne, Australia.

In a heartwarming video provided by Julien's Auctions, who auctioned off several items belonging to the four-time Grammy Award winning singer, Newton-John has her eyes closed as the faceless buyer approaches her with a hot pink-wrapped present.

"Oh, hello!" she cheerfully says upon opening her eyes as she her fan, warmly gripping his arm while shaking his hand. She also sheepishly admits that, while she recognizes his face, she cannot recall his name or how they met.

The buyer begins presenting the gift by sweetly telling her, "The odds of beating a recurring cancer using the newest emerging therapies is 1,000-fold greater than someone appearing out of the blue, buying your most famous and cherished icon, and returning it to you."

Newton-John's eyes go wide in shock as is immediately moved to tears. "Are you serious?" she exclaims before giving him a long hug.

"[This jacket] should not sit in a billionaire's closet for country club bragging rights," the anonymous billionaire declares, as he too struggles to maintain his composure. "Godspeed for a quick recovery."

Newton-John, who is battling breast cancer, was ecstatic to be reunited with her leather jacket and was all smiles as she clutched it against her and shimmied excitedly.

