Another "Bad Romance?" Lady Gaga spotted kissing new man in L.A.

Maybe this will finally put those Lady Gaga/Bradley Cooper rumors to rest.

Six months after she and fiancé Christian Carino called off their engagement, Lady Gaga has been seen smooching a new man.

People magazine has photos of Gaga kissing Dan Horton, her audio monitor engineer, during brunch at Granville restaurant in Studio City, California. Multiple witnesses told People that the two kissed several times during their meal; at one point, Gaga can be seen standing over Horton and kissing him while wrapping her arm around his neck.

One of the restaurant's patrons tells People that Gaga, wearing black cutoff shorts, a black bodysuit and boots, "seemed confident and in a good place." Another source says that Gaga and Horton were, "kissing as they spoke really close up...she had a table in the front near the sidewalk, so she was clearly okay with being seen."

People reports that Horton's worked as an audio monitor engineer for Gaga since November of 2018. He also owns an audio consulting business, and has worked with stars like Bruno Mars and Justin Timberlake. He's apparently divorced from actress Autumn Guzzardi.

Prior to her relationship with Carino, Gaga was engaged to Chicago Fire star Taylor Kinney, but they called it off in 2016.

In her Netflix documentary Gaga: Five Foot Two, she seemed to blame her career for her lack of success in the romance department, saying, "My love life has just imploded. I sold 10 million [records] and lost Matt. I sold 30 million and lost Luc. I did a movie and lose Taylor. It's like a turnover. This is the third time I've had my heart broken like this."

"Matt" is Matthew Williams, Gaga's former boyfriend and stylist. Luc is Luc Carl, another ex, who inspired her hit "You + I."

