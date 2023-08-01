Another Day, Another Trader Joe’s Recall

Another recall is impacting Trader Joe’s locations across Florida. The grocery store chain has issued the order for its Fully Cooked Falafel, saying it may contain rocks. The product has been pulled from store shelves in more than 30 states, including the Sunshine State. This is the third recall the company has issued this month. The others were directed at its Unexpected Broccoli Cheddar Soup and two types of almond cookies. Customers are asked to throw away these products or return them for a refund.