***Spoiler***

In case you missed last night’s America’s Got Talent, you missed another Golden Buzzer! This time it came from Simon for a 13-year old, Sara James, The teen travelled all the way to Hollywood, California from a small town in Poland. (a population of less than 3,000 people) Needless to say, she was a bit nervous performing at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in front of an audience as big as her entire hometown. But she nailed it!