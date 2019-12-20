Another Great Reason To Eat Meat – Vegans Suffer Worse Hangovers!

A survey from the Utrecht University in the Netherlands has found that vegans suffer worse hangovers than meat-eaters.

Although there were only 13 people involved in the survey, the study found that those who lacked nicotinic acid or vitamin B3, often found in meat, had worse hangovers than those who didn’t.

Twenty-three hangover symptoms were observed on a non-drinking night and a heavy drinking night including, headaches, nausea, heart palpitations, vomiting, dizziness, sweating, sensitivity to light and sound and thirst.

According to Rabia De LaTour, MD, a gastroenterologist and assistant professor of medicine at NYU Langone Health, “Nicotinic acid and zinc are required to break ethanol, which is alcohol, down into acetaldehyde, you need these two nutrients to digest alcohol…It makes sense that if you’re lacking in it, you would experience a worse hangover.”

Do you believe the studies findings? Do you experience bad hangovers as a vegan?