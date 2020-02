There is a new picture from the set of Bill And Ted Face The Music. The photo shows our heroes dressed up for a fancy occasion. Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter return to their original roles. Hopefully, we will get a preview trailer soon. Bill And Ted Face The Music hits theaters on August 21st. What reboot disappointed you tremendously? Do you have a good feeling that this one will do well?

Kea Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter are back in Bill & Ted Face the Music COURTESY ORION PICTURES