Another Man Falsely Arrested in Treasure Coast Sex Spa Sting

Charges have been dropped against another suspected “John” in the sex spa scandal on the Treasure Coast due to mistaken identity.

The solicitation of prostitution charge was dropped against Jeffrey Jewett, 65, of Grant who was arrested in connection with a Florida spa tied to human trafficking last month.

The Indian River County Sheriff’s Office admitted that Jewett he was misidentified by deputies.

Sheriff’s Office spokesman Maj. Eric Flowers says Jewett was not the man captured on video at East Sea Spa.

Deputies looked up Jewett’s driver’s license photo and mistakenly believed he was the man seen receiving sexual favors.

Flowers said they believe they know the identity of the real suspect, but criminal charges have not been filed yet.

The Martin County Sheriff’s Office revealed last week that they also had wrongly arrested someone during their investigations into four massage parlors in their county last month.

Sandipkumar Patel, a married father of two, spoke out Tuesday at a news conference, saying his erroneous arrest led him to contemplate suicide.

“There is nothing that can erase the hell my family and I went through,” Patel said.

Patel is filing a lawsuit against the Martin County Sheriff’s office.

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft was also arrested on two counts of solicitation and has plead not guilty.