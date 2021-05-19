Another one bites the “Butter?” Queen appears to have collaborated with pop superstars BTS

Neal Preston Â© Queen Productions Ltd.; Big Hit Entertainment

After the Korean boy band BTS dropped a teaser video for their new single, “Butter,” fans couldn’t help but notice that the beat of the snippet in the teaser sounded an awful lot like Queen‘s 1980 chart-topping hit “Another One Bites the Dust.” Now it appears that the similarity was deliberate.

Queen’s official Twitter account responded to the teaser with a now-deleted tweet that read, “‘Are you ready, hey, are you ready for this…’ Another One Bites The Dust x #BTS_Butter.”

The “are you ready” line is from “Another One Bites the Dust.” The tweet also featured a GIF of Queen’s late frontman, Freddie Mercury, along with the title of that song.

In addition, Queen posted some fun facts about “Another One Bites the Dust” on its Instagram Story. At least one fan immediately dubbed the apparent collaboration, “Another One Bites the Butter.“

If this seems unusual to you, BTS are apparently well aware of Queen and their legacy. As Billboard notes, fans pointed out that when the group sold out the U.K.’s Wembley Stadium, group member Jin performed Mercury’s famous “Ay-oh!” chant from the band’s iconic 1985 performance at Live Aid, which also took place at Wembley.

That scene was recreated for the hit Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody.

“Butter” arrives this Friday, ahead of BTS’ performance at the Billboard Music Awards on Sunday.

