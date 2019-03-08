Another Person Hit and Killed by Brightline Train

A man is dead after he was hit by a Brightline train in Broward County.

It happened Thursday night in Hollywood at North Dixie Highway.

The 43-year-old was apparently trying to cross the tracks ahead of the train, but he was hit and thrown into the air before landing about a block away. He died at the scene.

Another person was hit and killed by a Brightline train three months ago at the same location in Hollywood.



More than a dozen people have died after being hit by Brightline trains since test runs were done in July 2017.

The Brightline trains travel much faster and more quietly than the TriRail trains that run on the tracks to the west of I-95.