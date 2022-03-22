Another Reason To Love Dolly Parton

Dolly Parton and James Patterson’s new novel, ‘Run, Rose, Run,’ is being turned into a feature film. The 76-year-old country icon will star in Hello Sunshine’s adaption of the thriller. The media company was founded by Reese Witherspoon and puts women at the center of every story. Parton, Patterson and Witherspoon will co-produce the project. ‘Run, Rose, Run’ debuted earlier this month at number 1 on “The New York Times” bestseller list. The accompanying album debuted at number one on the country, folk and bluegrass charts.