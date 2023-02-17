Another “Starsky & Hutch” Movie Is In The Works

ABC aired the original “Starsky & Hutch” from 1975 through 1979. The network’s hit series followed Bay City cops David Michael Starsky (Paul Michael Glaser) and Kenneth Richard Hutchinson (David Soul).

Weekly viewers saw the two detectives solve murders in their brilliant red Ford Torino in Southern California.

The Hollywood Reporter reported Thursday (February 16) that Fox is reviving the 1970s detectives for a new series with female leads.

The show is very early in the production stage, so no actresses have been named yet, but fans of the original show, the 2003 video game, and the 2004 movie starring Ben Stiller and Owen Wilson, can rest assured it will be worth the wait.

Who do you think should play Starsky & Hutch in the television reboot?