Another Successful SpaceX Launch

The sky over Cape Canaveral lit up just before 1 eastern time this morning as SpaceX conducted another successful launch and landing.
After a more than one-hour weather delay, a Falcon 9 rocket blasted off from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station at 12:45 a.m. Eastern time and deployed a communications satellite into orbit.
The satellite will provide broadband communications services to China, Mongolia, Southeast Asia, and the Pacific Ocean region.
Minutes after the launch, the Falcon 9 booster landed on SpaceX’s drone ship, Of Course I Still Love You.

The Telstar 18V satellite will provide constant broadband communications services to the Asia-Pacific region, do you see satellite communication as the future for internet and phone service around the world?

The post Another Successful SpaceX Launch appeared first on 850 WFTL.

