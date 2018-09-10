Another Successful SpaceX Launch

The sky over Cape Canaveral lit up just before 1 eastern time this morning as SpaceX conducted another successful launch and landing.

After a more than one-hour weather delay, a Falcon 9 rocket blasted off from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station at 12:45 a.m. Eastern time and deployed a communications satellite into orbit.

The satellite will provide broadband communications services to China, Mongolia, Southeast Asia, and the Pacific Ocean region.

Minutes after the launch, the Falcon 9 booster landed on SpaceX’s drone ship, Of Course I Still Love You.

A live look at the launch of Telstar 18 VANTAGE from Cape Canaveral. (Courtesy: @SpaceX) https://t.co/biBjNMgLfl — Fox News (@FoxNews) September 10, 2018

The Telstar 18V satellite will provide constant broadband communications services to the Asia-Pacific region, do you see satellite communication as the future for internet and phone service around the world?

