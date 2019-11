Ant-Man 3 is in the works! Peyton Reed who directed the 2015 and 2018 Ant-Man movies is returning for Ant-Man 3. Paul Rudd is expected to return as Ant-Man. Sources say the movie is aiming for a 2022 release. Sources also say the movie will come out AFTER Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Thor: Love and Thunder are completed filming. Are you excited for Ant-Man 3?