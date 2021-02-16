Anthony Bourdain Travel Guide Coming This Spring

All you travel enthusiasts will be happy to know that Anthony Bourdain’s posthumous travel guide will be available for your traveling pleasure this spring. World Traveler: An Irreverent Guide was set to hit shelves in October of last year, but after his sudden death in 2018 things were put on hold. The guide, done in part with his longtime assistant Laurie Woolever and his close friends, boasts 480 pages and will tell of Bourdain’s adventures across the world. If you want to add the book to your collection it’s currently available for pre-order. On April 21 the book can be yours in hardcover, Kindle, and audiobook versions. Where is the one place you want to visit, but haven’t?

Click here to Pre-order the book!