Anthony Hopkins Passes The Time Playing Piano To His Cat

The man who played one of the most disturbing characters in motion picture history is showing off his gentle character while practicing social distancing.

Anthony Hopkins is well known for his portrayal of Hannibal Lecter in The Silence Of The Lambs.

He posted a video on Twitter of him playing the piano for his cat Niblo.

Hopkins wrote, “Niblo is making sure I stay healthy and demands that I entertain him in exchange…Cats.”

Have you spent quality time with your pets throughout the last few weeks?

Niblo is making sure I stay healthy and demands I entertain him in exchange… cats 🤷🏼‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/5HgrdS2P9t — Anthony Hopkins (@AnthonyHopkins) March 18, 2020