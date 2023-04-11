The first teaser released of Freud’s Last Session shows Anthony Hopkins as Sigmund Freud.
Matthew Goode will play C.S. Lewis, and the two of them will debate the existence of God.
Matthew Brown will direct this film written by Mark St. Germain.
The film is wrapping up production and will be dropping soon.
Anthony Hopkins Plays Sigmund Freud In 'Freud's Last Session'
