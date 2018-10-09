Anthony Weiner May Be Released From Prison Early

Disgraced politician Anthony Weiner may be released from federal prison early. The former New York congressman went to prison last year for bad behavior, sexting with a North Carolina 15-year-old, but he’s apparently getting out three months early next May for good behavior. The Federal Bureau of Prisons says Weiner has been a model inmate while behind bars in Massachusetts.
The 54-year-old, known for his online exploits as “Carlos Danger,” was sentenced to 21-months for sharing lewd photos of himself with an underage girl.

The post Anthony Weiner May Be Released From Prison Early appeared first on 850 WFTL.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Florida Panhandle Braces for Hurricane Michael The News You Need To Know In A Minute 10/9/18 Taylor Swift gets political Kavanaugh becomes first Supreme Court justice to hire all-women team Baby caught in crossfire of Delray Beach shooting NY limo crash is one of deadliest US transportation disasters, officials say
Comments