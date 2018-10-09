Anthony Weiner May Be Released From Prison Early

Disgraced politician Anthony Weiner may be released from federal prison early. The former New York congressman went to prison last year for bad behavior, sexting with a North Carolina 15-year-old, but he’s apparently getting out three months early next May for good behavior. The Federal Bureau of Prisons says Weiner has been a model inmate while behind bars in Massachusetts.

The 54-year-old, known for his online exploits as “Carlos Danger,” was sentenced to 21-months for sharing lewd photos of himself with an underage girl.

Who else is excited about Avanetti/Weiner 2020?!? It’s gonna be Carlos Dangerous. https://t.co/yLWO1D2rwx — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) October 8, 2018

