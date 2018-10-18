According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), a new outbreak of antibiotic-resistant salmonella linked to raw chicken has sickened 92 people in 29 states including Florida.

Twenty-one people have been hospitalized.

The agency did not identify a common source of contamination but did find that the outbreak strain in live chickens, raw chicken pet food, and other raw products.

The CDC reminds consumers always to handle raw chicken carefully and cook it to 165 degrees.

The post Antibiotic-resistant salmonella confirmed in FL appeared first on 850 WFTL.