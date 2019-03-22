Any Leashed Pet Is Welcome!

Petco’s policy is very explicit. “All leashed pets are welcome” the store proclaims, which means there’s no discrimination as to what is considered a pet.  So when a Texas couple led a giant steer inside one of the chain’s Houston-area locations, they weren’t turned away.  Shelly Lumpkin and Vincent Browning’s African Watusi named Oliver was a big hit upon their arrival, with Browning noting on Facebook, “The staff members here are always super friendly and courteous to us. We really enjoy coming to this location…our favorite Petco BY FAR!!”  While there’s no weight listed for Oliver, the Livestock Conservancy says his particular breed can grow up to 1,600 pounds.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

It’s A Bird, It’s A Plane…It’s Red Bull? “Bill and Ted 3” Is Happening Finland Is The Happiest Nation On Earth Drunk Americans Spend Nearly $40B a Year Like We EVER Thought Those Ladies On “The View” Got Along! Jenny McCarthy Spills The Tea! She’s A Little Bit Country, He’s A Little Bit Rock & Roll, They’re A Lot Of Bit Over. Waaaaaaaah!
Comments