Starring Anya Taylor Joy, Nicholas Hoult, and Ralph Fiennes, “The Menu” debuts in theaters November 18.

The film sets around a couple’s deadly dinner date at an exclusive restaurant in a (you guessed it) remote island.

The chef prepares a ‘to die for’ menu, and the couple soon discover that the paradise is a straight-up pandemonium.

After watching “Fresh”, the cannibal thriller with Sebastian Stan and Daisy Edgar Jones, I’m very excited to see more of these kinds of neo-noir horror thrillers.