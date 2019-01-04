Anyone Going Keto in 2019? When I Saw THIS recipe, I was drooling! #TeamKeto

After I saw THIS Keto Cheesy Taco Skillet…I am going FULL Keto!  How can that be diet food?!  I’m drooling!

If losing weight and cutting carbs is on your list of goals for 2019, these Instagram accounts are touted as some of the best to get low-carb and keto diet recipes.

Accounts like Low Carb YumThe DeliciousKeto Karma, and Nom Nom Paleo offer fresh takes on low carb meals to help you shed the weight.

Other Instagram accounts that get an honorable mention are actress Halle Berry’s self-titled account, Keto ConnectThe Diet Doctor, the IG account of Vinny from Jersey Shore called Keto GuidoFit Men Cook, and Keto Adapted.

Are you trying these low-carb diets this year? Have you had success from eating a low-carb diet?

