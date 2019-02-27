AOC and Ivanka Trump engage in Twitter feud over Green New Deal

Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez took to Twitter Tuesday evening to respond Ivanka Trump’s comments about her Green New Deal.

Ocasio-Cortez quoted a Tweet featuring the article and wrote “as a person who actually worked for tips & hourly wages in my life, instead of having to learn about it 2nd-hand, I can tell you that most people want to be paid enough to live. A living wage isn’t a gift, it’s a right. Workers are often paid far less than the value they create.”

Trump fired back saying she did not challenge Ocasio-Cortez’s minimum wage platform, “I support a minimum wage. I do not, however, believe in a minimum guarantee for people ‘unwilling to work’ which was the question asked of me.”

The Twitter feud ignited following Tuesday’s airing of a Fox News interview with host Steve Hilton where the first daughter criticized the legislation’s guaranteed jobs saying that it’s not what Americans want.

In the Fox News interview, Trump was also asked about the 2020 election and the “idea that it would be framed as a battle between President Trump’s capitalism versus the Democratic party’s perceived tendencies toward socialism.”

The dust has seemingly settled between the Republican White House senior advisor and the Freshman Democratic Rep.

But, could this Twitter feud be a preview of what’s to come?

