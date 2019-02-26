AOC now a Superhero

Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is now a superhero in addition to being the self-proclaimed boss of the democrat party..

The New York Democrat is the star of a new comic book, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and the Freshman Force: New Party Who Dis? On one of the covers released online, she stands over a KO’d Republican elephant with her smartphone. The 29-year-old is the youngest woman ever elected to Congress and has galvanized both fans and critics with her outspoken style. Creator Josh Blaylock said the comics will embrace the theme of positive change the new crop of lawmakers will bring. The comic, published by Chicago-based Devil’s Due Comics, is set for a May release.

