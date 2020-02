The story of the moon-mission era is returning to the big screen. Apollo 13 will have a limited engagement in more than 600 theaters across the country this April. The depiction of the true story will commemorate the 50th anniversary of the mission that launched on April 11th, 1970. The movie was directed by Ron Howard and produced by Brian Grazer. The 1995 film starred Tom Hanks, Gary Sinise, Kevin Bacon, and Bill Paxton. Do you think we will go through another space revolution?