Apology The Beatles sent to young girl in 1963 sells for over $14,000 at auction

An apology note The Beatles wrote to a schoolgirl back in 1963 has sold at auction in London.

According to The Mail, the band wrote the letter to a young girl named Diana after canceling a visit to see her on the Isle of Wight.

Diana’s aunt worked for Paul McCartney’s cousin Bette Robbins; the band had planned to visit Robbins after their April 1963 show in Southsea, Portsmouth, and Diana was supposed to get to meet them. Unfortunately, the band had to cancel to return to London for some TV and radio appearances.

But The Beatles made it up to her with an apology note signed by all four members on a Parlophone publicity card, with Paul adding, “To Diana, lots of love, from The Beatles. Sorry we couldn’t be there to see you!”

And that apology proved profitable. After holding onto it for almost 60 years, it was recently sold at auction at London’s Bonhams auction house, where it went for over $14,000.

