App Lets Shoppers Try Out Christmas Trees Before Buying One

Technology has been taking a lot of huge steps forward over the years and now it’s giving us a chance to try out Christmas decorations.

The John Lewis app (not associated with the late civil rights leader) gives consumers the chance to try out Christmas trees before they commit to buying one.

The virtual reality app lets you browse through the store’s variety of trees for sale and letting you see how each you choose would look in your home.

The app is currently only available for iPhones running iOS13 or later.

Have you already gotten your Christmas decorations up? Do you use online sources for buying home essentials?