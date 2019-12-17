Apparently Women Start Turning Into Their Mothers At The Age Of 33

If you wondered at what age you may turn into your parents, the answer is around 33.

According to a study done by Dr. Julian De Silva, who surveyed over 2,000 men and women, you begin turning into your parents shortly after having kids.

Women start to see the signs as they start to watch the same type of television shows, adopt the same hobbies and say the same sayings there mother does.

Men tend to turn into their fathers at the age of 34, the signs for men include, turning off lights around the house, having the same political views and listening to older music.

Have you turned into your mother or father? What did you do that signaled you had turned into your parents?