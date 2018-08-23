Appeals Court Rejects “Stand Your Ground” Claim; Nouman Raja Faces Trial

A state appeals court panel has put an end to a former Palm Beach Gardens police officer’s efforts to avoid being criminally tried for killing a stranded motorist nearly three years ago.

On Thursday, the group of three judges from the Fourth District Court of Appeals decided Nouman Raja’s argument that Circuit Judge Samantha Schosberg Feuer wrongfully determined the officer was protected by Florida’s “Stand Your Ground” law does not hold any weight.

Raja is facing a manslaughter charge for the October 2015 early morning shooting death of 31-year-old Corey Jones. The victim was waiting for a tow truck at the I-95 interchange near PGA Boulevard in Palm Beach Gardens when Raja approached in plain clothes and an unmarked van.

According to prosecutors, Raja did not identify himself as an officer, causing Jones to pull out a handgun. Jones carried a concealed weapons permit.

Thursday’s panel handed down the final decision without additional explanation.

Schosberg Feuer originally denied Raja’s claim of the “Stand Your Ground” defense on June 1.

