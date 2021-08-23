Apple Cider Donut Oreos Have Arrived, And They Taste Like A Crisp Bite Of Fall

Fall flavors are already hitting the shelves and that includes Oreo’s new Apple Cider Donut Oreos.

The new flavor features a blend of cinnamon, apple, and donut icing.

Oreo also introduced Salted Caramel Brownie Oreos last month that are sure to get you ready for cooler weather.

What is your favorite fall food item? What is your favorite Oreo flavor? How do you eat your Oreo cookie: do you dunk in milk or take a bite and then a sip of milk?