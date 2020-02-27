Apple Doesn’t Let Bad Guys Use iPhones In Movies

Next time you’re watching a mystery movie and can’t tell the good guys from the bad, take note of which character is holding an iPhone. According to Knives Out director Rian Johnson, Apple will not allow their flagship device to be used on-screen by the villain. Joking with Vanity Fair, Johnson says, “So oh nooooooo, every single filmmaker that has a bad guy in their movie that’s supposed to be a secret wants to murder me right now.” Turns out this product placement policy might go back several years. Wired theorized it existed after noticing that the bad guys used PCs on the TV show 24, while the good guys worked on Macs. Have you noticed this before? What about any other product placement theories?