Apple Introduces Us To A New Word…SloFie!

Apple unveiled its new products yesterday..the new iPhone 11 was part of the line-up! It features a dual-camera system for ultra wide photos, new Night mode, and the highest-quality video in a smartphone. Water resistance up to 2 meters for 30 minutes. Faster Face ID. A 6.1-inch Liquid Retina display. And all-day battery life. All powered by the A13 Bionic — the fastest chip in a smartphone. And selfies in slo-motion…hence SloFie….we think it’ll be the most used word from next week till end of year!