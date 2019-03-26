Apple Is Expanding

Hollywood A-listers Oprah Winfrey, Steven Spielberg, Steve Carell, Reese Witherspoon and more graced the Steve Jobs Theater stage to help with Apple’s latest announcements at a “special event” yesterday. Here’s what’s coming:

  • Apple TV+, a long-rumored ad-free, on-demand entertainment streaming service that pits Apple’ against the likes of Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Hulu
  • Apple News+, a beefed-up newspaper and magazine service
  • Apple Arcade, a gaming subscription service that will include more than 100 games
  • A titanium Apple Card credit card, coming this summer
