Apple Music Put Together Playlists to Help You Thru Lockdowns

Apple Music has put together a collection of playlists to help you get through stay-at-home mandates.

From playlists to help you study, work from home, to those that give you a good feels like virtual hugs and a living room dance party, there is something for every feeling you’re having while in quarantine.

The playlists will be updated regularly and is currently available in the United State and the United Kingdom with a roll out to other countries later in the week.

What type of music are you listening to that is helping you get through quarantine?