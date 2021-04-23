Apple TV+ docuseries focusing on the classic music that was released in 1971 to premiere in May

Courtesy of Apple TV+

A new eight-part docuseries focusing on the impact that music released 50 years ago, in 1971, had on politics and culture will premiere May 21 on Apple TV+.

1971: The Year That Music Changed Everything will feature an examination of the songs and albums released that year by a variety of famous artists, including The Rolling Stones, The Who, Aretha Franklin, Marvin Gaye, Joni Mitchell, Bob Marley, Lou Reed and others.

The series also will look at how the artists’ work was influenced by the events of the time period, and how the music, in turn, inspired hope and change in others.

The series was executive-produced by Asif Kapadia and James Gay-Rees, the team behind the Academy Award-winning 2015 documentary Amy about the late Amy Winehouse.

