Apple TV+ has announced a new A Prince Of Tides series that is being developed for the streaming platform.
The series will have an updated plot from the original 1991 film and will be based on the book that inspired the movie.
Tate Taylor will be writing and directing this new series for Apple TV+.
The Prince Of Tides series has no released date just yet.
Apple TV+ Is Bringing ‘A Prince Of Tides’ Series
