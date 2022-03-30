Apple TV+ Releases New Trailer For ‘Shining Girls’

Apple TV+ just released the full trailer for their new drama called Shining Girls.

Elizabeth Moss will be starring in this new series that is based on the novel called The Shining Girls.

Moss is an executive producer and director for this thriller series, and she will play a journalist who is hunting a serial killer.

Shining Girls will be released on Apple TV+ on April 29th.

