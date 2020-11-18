Apple TV Will Share ‘Peanuts’ Holiday Specials With PBS

Fabulous news! Until yesterday, the only way to watch the Charlie Brown holiday specials was going to be on Apple TV. Apple has plans to air the specials for free for a limited time, but then a subscription would be needed. But today, they announced a partnership with PBS!

“A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving” will air on PBS and PBS Kids on November 22 at 7:30 pm. “A Charlie Brown Christmas” will air on PBS and PBS Kids on December 13, 2020 at 7:30 pm. Apple will stream “Thanksgiving” for free between November 25 and November 27 and “Christmas” between December 11 and December 13.

Click here for more info.