Applebee’s launches chicken-wing flavored lip-gloss

Yes…you read the title correctly.

Even though Valentine’s Day is 197 days away, it’s never too late to be prepared.

The restaurant chain has collaborated with the makeup brand ‘Winky Lux’ to unveil a new set of lip glosses inspired by Applebee’s chicken wing sauces.

Let’s just say, it’s been the talk of the town.

I know they did not just…CHICKEN WING FLAVORED LIP GLOSS?! Applebees better be lying. 🗑 pic.twitter.com/VGiAx25R3F — Sanguine Thique (@sanguineprs) July 29, 2022

Applebee's is selling its own line of lip glosses called Saucy Gloss that are supposed to taste like chicken wings. I. AM. SPEECHLESS. – Edina #HeyMorton #Beauty #LipGloss pic.twitter.com/dQeEfjHsV1 — Z90.3 | San Diego (@Z903) August 1, 2022

The glosses range in 4 savory and hot flavors that include ‘Get Me Hot Buffalo’, ‘Sweet Chile Kiss’, ‘Be My Honey Pepper’, and ‘Honey BBQ-T.’

So if your date doesn’t like Buffalo, it’s ok…you’ve got three others to choose from.

Spice up your life with these glosses, and never have a bad first date again.