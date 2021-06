James Wan just announced that ‘Aquaman 2’ is coming. However, this news has erupted an old boycott/debate on Twitter. Fans are upset that Warner Bros. has not fired Amber Heard from the franchise. Over 1.85 million people have signed an online petition to get her off the project. The fans are upset over the Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard controversy, and most fans are taking Johnny Depp’s side. What was the last company or business that you boycotted?