‘Aquaman’ Is Now One of the Top 20 Highest Grossing Movies of All Time

Aquaman is now in the top 20 of the highest grossing movies of all time. It now has a worldwide box office of $1.1 billion. It passed Transformers: Dark of the Moon. It is now the biggest DC Comic movie of all time. Director James Wan said, “I’ll forever be indebted to Jason for turning Aquaman into one of the coolest cinematic superheroes ever and becoming the gold standard for this character for generations to come.” A lot of people have seen the movie Aquaman, do you know someone who has yet to see it? Name a movie EVERYBODY has seen except you?