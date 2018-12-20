“Aquaman” Predicted To Open Big

The anticipation for Aquaman means big money for the film.

Deadline reports that the studio is projecting the movie to make $120 million over the extended holiday weekend.

The movie has already made close to $300 million worldwide. Critics have had mostly positive things to say about the film as well.

Even with strong competition from Mary Poppins Returns and Bumblebee, Aquaman has the inside track on becoming the movie of this holiday season.

What are your movie plans for the next few weeks? Rank the top three films you want to see.