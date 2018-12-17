‘Aquaman’ Swims Past $150M Overseas, Tops All DC Titles in China

Aquaman does not open in North America until December 21st but it is making a killing overseas. So far, the movie has made $150 million at the foreign box office. $135 million of that comes from China alone! This gives Aquaman the distinction of having the best start for a DC superhero movie. Aquaman has earned more in China than the entire lifetime run of Spider-Man Homecoming and Black Panther did in China. The movie company decided to open the movie in China first to get a jump start on the crowded year-end of movie releases. Are you excited to see Aquaman after hearing how well it is being received overseas?

