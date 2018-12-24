‘Aquaman’ Tops ‘Mary Poppins’ and ‘Bumblebee’ in Weekend Ticket Sales

Aquaman had a great weekend. The movie brought in $67 million over the weekend on what is being referred to as a “dress rehearsal weekend.”

Christmas falls on a Tuesday this year so more people were in stores this weekend than they were in movie theaters. The real weekend begins on Christmas Day.

Aquaman cost $200 million to make and has already grossed $400 million overseas in 3 weeks.

The global total on Aquaman is now $482.8 million

This is great news for the DC franchise that now has Wonder Woman and Aquaman as success stories.

Was Aquaman good enough for you to pay to see it again or will you wait for it to hit Netflix?