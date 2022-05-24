Arby’s Adds Wagyu Beef to Its Menu

Arby’s has added a new burger to its menu.

The fast-food chain announced that it’s adding the new Deluxe Wagyu Steakhouse Burger.

With a whopping 6.4-ounce single wagyu patty, the burger also contains shredded lettuce, American cheese, tomato, pickles, red onion, and a special sauce served on a brioche bun.

You’ll be happy to know the burger comes with options like bacon and ranch. The burger is available nationwide until the end of July.

