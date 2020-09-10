Arby’s Has The Meats – and is Now Selling Them by The Pound!!!

Arby’s has the meats and soon you may be able to take them home by the pound.

The roast beef sandwich chain has been selling their deli-sliced meats like roasted turkey, ham and corned beef by the pound in some of its Atlanta-area locations for $8.99, as well as half-pound to-go packages for $4.99.

Arby’s is one of many restaurants changing to operate through the pandemic, offering their meats “in an easy, socially-distant drive-thru setting”, according to a press release.

Would you purchase your deli meats from Arby’s instead of the grocery store? Is there another restaurant where an idea like this could work?