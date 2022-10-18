Arby’s Releases Smoked Bourbon

Arby’s is releasing a new limited-edition Arby’s Smoked Bourbon. Inspired by the brand’s 13-hour smoked brisket sandwich and the limited-edition real country-style rib sandwich, the booze is smoked with the same wood used to smoke their meats. The chain says, “American oak is smoked in a patented process with hickory, mesquite, and pecan smoke from Sadler’s Smokehouse in Texas, where much of Arby’s finest meats are smoked. The oak is then placed in the bourbon, the bourbon is then WoodCraft finished by placing the smoked wood inside where it is heated and cooled to replicate the variation of temperature through the seasons. The result is a familiar smokiness and bold flavor that all Arby’s fans know and expect.” Arby’s Smoked Bourbon will be available exclusively at ArbysSmokedBourbon.com beginning Wednesday at noon ET for 60 dollars. What’s the grossest booze you ever had?

