Arby’s Will Celebrate First-Ever ‘Meatoberfest’

While other fast-food establishments are adding more plant-based items to their menus, Arby’s is going in the opposite direction, launching the first-ever “Meatoberfest”. To “embrace the rich flavors of Germany”, the chain has launched an “exclusive line of Oktoberfest and Arby’s themed items” along with three new sandwiches. The “Meaterhosen” shows off printed images of sliced deli meats, while the “Beefvarian Hat” comes with slices of bacon on the brim. Arby’s online store will start selling these along with individually made 12 oz. hand-blown glass steins on Friday, priced each at $30. What’s the oddest piece of printed clothing you own?