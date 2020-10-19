Archeologists Find 2,000-Year-Old Cat Drawing In Peru

Think sharing cat photos is just an internet thing? Archeologists have discovered a 2,000-year-old cat drawing on a hilltop in Peru. The 121-foot etching, known as a ‘geoglyph’, is part of the Nazca Lines, a region of Peru with hundreds of similar drawings. Erosion had left the cat nearly invisible until the lines were restored this year. The etching is believed to date back to the Paracas period around 100-200 B.C. Why do some people love cat photos so much? Are you a cat person or a dog person?