Archie Is Coming To America!!!

WINDSOR, ENGLAND – MAY 08: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, pose with their newborn son during a photocall in St George’s Hall at Windsor Castle on May 8, 2019 in Windsor, England. The Duchess of Sussex gave birth at 05:26 on Monday 06 May, 2019. (Photo by Dominic Lipinski – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Plans are underway for the Duchess to come to America with baby Archie sometime this Summer! Come to South Florida!!

According to US Weekly, Meghan and baby Archie are set to visit New York where Markle will meet with her mother and friends. The decision to go to New York was made because the trip is shorter for her and the baby than going to Los Angeles where her mother lives.

Meghan and Harry also plan to bring the baby to South Africa before the end of the year and arrangements are already being made in anticipation of the royal couple’s arrival.

Meanwhile, Harry has been staying busy while Markle remains on maternity leave. She’s expected to make her next appearance on June 8th at Trooping the Colour.

Do you think the Meghan and Harry should split their time between America and the U.K. for baby Archie?