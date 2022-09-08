Archival 1969 Jimi Hendrix Experience live album arriving in November

Experience Hendrix LLC/Legacy Recordings

An archival live album capturing The Jimi Hendrix Experience‘s 1969 performance at the Los Angeles Forum will be released on November 18, nine days before what would’ve been the late guitar legend’s 80th birthday.

The Jimi Hendrix Experience – Los Angeles Forum: April 26, 1969 will be available on CD, as a two-LP vinyl and via digital formats.

The concert, which has never been released in its entirety before, features the trio’s original lineup of Jimi Hendrix, bassist Noel Redding and drummer Mitch Mitchell performing a set that includes classics like “Foxey Lady” and “Purple Haze,” and deeper cuts such as “Red House,” “Spanish Castle Magic” and “I Don’t Live Today.”

The show also featured a rendition of the obscure instrumental “Tax Free” by the Swedish duo Hansson & Karlsson plus Hendrix’s take on the “Star Spangled Banner,” recorded several months before his historic performance of the national anthem at Woodstock.

The band ended the concert with an epic 17-minute medley combining “Voodoo Child (Slight Return)” with Cream‘s “Sunshine of Your Love.”

The Jimi Hendrix Experience – Los Angeles Forum: April 26, 1969 was remixed by longtime Hendrix studio engineer Eddie Kramer and features liner notes that includes a preface by ZZ Top‘s Billy Gibbons, who attended the Forum show. It can be preordered now.

The version of “I Don’t Live Today” from the album got its premiere yesterday at LAist.com and is available now as an advance digital track.

In other news, a comprehensive new official book about Hendrix titled JIMI will be released on November 15. The book features extensive biographical info, rare photos, memorabilia and more. It also includes refections about Hendrix’s influence by such music stars as Paul McCartney, Ronnie Wood, Jeff Beck, Eric Clapton and Dave Grohl.

Here’s the album’s full track list:

“Intro”

“Tax Free”

“Foxey Lady”

“Red House”

“Spanish Castle Magic”

“Star Spangled Banner”

“Purple Haze”

“I Don’t Live Today”

“Voodoo Child (Slight Return)”

“Sunshine of Your Love”

“Voodoo Child (Slight Return)”

